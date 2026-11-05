Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape, Sexual Assault in London Court

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Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault by a London jury on Thursday (Nov. 5).

The once-prominent actor, who saw success in comedies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek in the late 2000s and early 2010s, was convicted on a single count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Per the Associated Press, he was found not guilty on other rape and attempted indecent assault counts.

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