PlaqueBoyMax Announces 'Rising Star' Music Competition Livestream: 'I Want to Help Somebody'

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PlaqueBoyMax is looking for a star.

Kicking off on Friday (Nov. 6) is a three-day livestreamed music competition Max is hosting as part of a collaboration with Red Bull. Dubbed Rising Star, the project is set to focus on six emerging artists, giving viewers a firsthand look as they vie for a cash prize and a chance to bring their talent to a Red Bull Music Studios space in Los Angeles.

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In a statement shared with Complex, Max, recently ranked by us as among the 25 best streamers of the moment, pointed to his own rise to prominence as inspiring him to take part in Rising Star.

“My community gave me a chance and helped me get to where I am today,” he said. “Now I want to do the same for somebody else. There are so many talented artists out there who just need that opportunity. With Rising Star, we’re giving them a platform to show what they can do. I want to help somebody become a star.”

Image via Publicist

During the competition, the six selected artists will be tasked with navigating the potential difficulties of living together under a single roof, all while making music and facing additional challenges along the way. They’ll also be scrutinized by a rotating panel of celebrity judges, with fans taking part by contributing to daily rankings.

This all leads to a special performance at The Belasco in Los Angeles this Sunday (Nov. 8), where a winner will be unveiled. Tickets for the show are set to go live today (Nov. 5) starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. For those unable to make it in person, the show will also be streamed live.

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