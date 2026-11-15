Saint Paul European Christmas Market is scheduled Dec. 11–Dec. 13, 2026 at Union Depot East Plaza. The outdoor Saint Paul European Christmas Market at Union Depot East Plaza features gifts, crafts and seasonal food. The five separate Friday–Sunday weekends are Nov. 20–22, Nov. 27–29 and Dec. 4–6, 11–13 and 18–20.

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