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St Paul
Art at Hidden River
By Damian Goebel,3 days ago
Art at Hidden River is scheduled Dec. 5, 2026 at Hidden River Middle School. Artists’ Circle and St. Paul Public Schools Community Education present a juried holiday art fair at Hidden River Middle School. The free event features work by about 80 regional artists, including ceramics, jewelry, paintings, textiles and other original crafts.
The post Art at Hidden River first appeared on Community Reporter.
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