Singing with Your Drum with Brenda Bush. Nov. 14, 2026, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Women’s Drum Center, Dow Building. Explore Anishinaabe songs and traditions. Drums available; no experience needed. All gender identities welcome. Register ahead. $35. Details: https://communityreporter.org/events/

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