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Little Sisters of the Poor Christmas Boutique

By Damian Goebel,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9gGi_1GoHBA2y00

The Little Sisters of the Poor host a one-day Christmas boutique featuring crafts, jewelry, handmade hats and scarves, glassware, religious items and holiday gifts. A bake sale, ham dinner, sloppy joes and French market bean soup are also advertised, along with a visit from Santa. Cash or check only.

The post Little Sisters of the Poor Christmas Boutique first appeared on Community Reporter.

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