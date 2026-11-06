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Little Sisters of the Poor Christmas Boutique
By Damian Goebel,8 days ago
The Little Sisters of the Poor host a one-day Christmas boutique featuring crafts, jewelry, handmade hats and scarves, glassware, religious items and holiday gifts. A bake sale, ham dinner, sloppy joes and French market bean soup are also advertised, along with a visit from Santa. Cash or check only.
The post Little Sisters of the Poor Christmas Boutique first appeared on Community Reporter.