Noecker Wins By Razor-Thin Margin; St. Paul Voters Back Educator-Endorsed Slate, Tenant Repairs

St. Paul City Council President Rebecca Noecker won a closely contested race for Ramsey County’s District 5 seat, finishing just 119 votes ahead of state Rep. María Isa Pérez-Vega in the 2026 election.

The narrow finish capped a campaign marked by a closely divided DFL endorsement contest and a competitive August primary. Voters were choosing a successor to retiring Commissioner Rafael Ortega, who has held the seat for more than three decades.

Pérez-Vega conceded and congratulated Noecker in a statement Wednesday.

Noecker emphasized responsive county government, economic development and collaboration. Pérez-Vega, backed by Ortega, highlighted her legislative work on housing, early childhood education and neighborhood investments.

“I’ll continue to lead with collaboration, transparency, and urgency,” Noecker wrote on Facebook after declaring victory.

Pérez-Vega thanked supporters and underscored the significance of the close result.

“In a race this close, it’s clear that community members care passionately about Ramsey County’s future — it shows how much every single vote matters,” she said in a statement.

District 5 includes West 7th, downtown, the West Side and portions of Highland Park, Macalester-Groveland and Battle Creek.

In the St. Paul school board election, newcomers Stephanie Anderson and Omar Syed joined incumbent Uriah Ward in winning the three available seats. All three were endorsed by the St. Paul Federation of Educators, giving the union’s preferred candidates a sweep of the seven-candidate contest.

The board faces declining enrollment, financial pressures and decisions affecting staffing, academic achievement and school safety. Anderson, an educator and literacy doctoral student, advocated community schools offering services to students and families. Syed emphasized stronger representation for immigrant families. Ward’s reelection retains an experienced member as the district weighs how to preserve programs amid enrollment-related revenue losses.

St. Paul voters also approved the tenant right-to-repair ordinance with 79% support. Organized by Safe Homes St. Paul through a petition campaign, the measure gives renters another avenue to address neglected housing conditions. Tenants can provide written notice to their landlord, arrange eligible repairs and deduct costs from rent within the ordinance’s limits. The campaign centered on giving tenants more power to secure necessary repairs to their homes.

Statewide, voters approved Minnesota’s sole constitutional amendment, increasing distributions from the Permanent School Fund to schools without raising individual income or property taxes. The change takes effect July 1, 2027.

Additional victories included Amy Klobuchar’s election as Minnesota’s first woman governor and Peggy Flanagan’s election as the first Native American woman in the U.S. Senate.

Nationally, Democrats captured both chambers of Congress, according to The Associated Press, with a historic wave of newly elected members.

The post Noecker Wins By Razor-Thin Margin; St. Paul Voters Back Educator-Endorsed Slate, Tenant Repairs first appeared on Community Reporter.