Officials in Mexico are reportedly worried that new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will goad President Donald Trump into launching a military invasion of their country.

Politico reported Thursday that concerns about Miller—a fanatical anti-immigration zealot with a long documented history of promoting white nationalist literature and conspiracy theories—are being expressed by "government officials, business leaders, and other power players" throughout Mexico.

Specifically, these officials fear that Miller will "push Trump to authorize direct US military action on Mexican soil" if it doesn't do even more to crack down on migration at the US southern border.



John Feeley, a former senior US diplomat who has been in contact with several Mexican officials, told Politico that "no one is pleased, to say the least" about Miller's promotion.

A Friday report in The New York Times revealed that Miller has been haranguing Mexican officials for weeks to get unauthorized crossings into the US down to zero per day, which they have told him would be impossible given that the US-Mexico border is roughly 2,000 miles long.

In a Thursday social media post, Trump threatened Mexico over a purported migrant caravan that he claimed was heading toward the US border.

"Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don’t want—'Send them to America,' they say," Trump wrote, without citing any evidence to back up his claims. "But they will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED."

A Tuesday op-ed written by columnist Leo Zuckermann published in Mexican media outlet Excelsior declared Miller a "danger" and the polar opposite of predecessor Susie Wiles, whom he described as "a skilled, disciplined, and pragmatic political operative."

Zuckermann also cited reporting from New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan that Miller in the past has demanded military attacks on Mexican soil against suspected drug cartels.

"Let's be clear," Zuckermann emphasized. "The new chief of staff is a racist who does not look favorably upon our country... At any moment, he could revive plans to attack Mexico and convince Trump of their necessity."