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All US flights were ordered not to take off Friday afternoon as the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a "national ground stop."

"Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety," said an alert from the FAA, "by order of the Federal Aviation Administration all airports are ground stopped. All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the ground stop was due to "a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers.”

A major outage appeared to be affecting the FAA's air traffic control system, The New York Times reported.

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue,” Duffy said. “We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

The FAA issued an unprecedented nationwide ground stop order and closed the nation's airspace after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. An outage in the FAA's system that alerts pilots of safety issues had an outage on January 11, 2023, which also required a ground stop.

According to the flight tracking app Flighty, there were more than 30,000 departures and arrivals scheduled for the remainder of the day when the ground stop was ordered.

The Times reported that the FAA has recently incorporated an artificial intelligence model into its system, but it was not clear late Friday whether that contributed to the outage. The tool, Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories (SMART), was made by an AI company called Air Space Intelligence, which won an $875 million contract to develop the program. The tool is aimed at avoiding flight delays.