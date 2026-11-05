Inspired by Talarico and Hamilton, Left-Leaning Faith Voters Played Key Role in Midterm Sweep

Democrats won sweeping victories across the US on Tuesday, including in states that have for decades been Republican strongholds.

Democratic US Senate candidates James Talarico of Texas and Adam Hamilton of Kansas both won major upsets over their Republican rivals while making their Christian faith a central feature of their campaigns.

In an analysis published Wednesday, Vox correspondent Christian Paz argued that the twin victories of Talarico and Hamilton signal the assent of a "Christian left" that is not shy about mingling religious rhetoric with political appeals.

Writing of Talarico, Paz explained that the Texas Democrat's winning strategy throughout the campaign was to "expand the base by reclaiming religion, forgiving political rivals, and loving neighbors, even if they voted differently," which opened doors to voters in the state who helped elect President Donald Trump two years ago.

Hamilton, who for decades has been the pastor of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in the Kansas City, employed a similar approach to woo over voters in a deep-red state that hadn't sent a Democrat to the US Senate in nearly a century.

In an interview with Paz, Hamilton said that he wanted to see Democrats "talk about faith and to do so in a way that reflects a difference from what you see in Christian nationalism," of the kind promoted by members of Trump's MAGA movement.

“Our faith reflects the ideas of justice and fairness," the senator-elect explained. "Two thousand verses in the Bible talk about poverty and taking care of the poor. That’s not what you hear from Christian nationalists. But it is what you hear from Christians who are Democrats."

Hamilton echoed those themes during a Wednesday interview with CBS when asked about the role faith plays in his politics.

"I start my day reading scripture," he said. "The Gospel and Psalms is usually what I'm reading. And so when I get to Washington... I see a lot of people who claim to be Christians, and I wonder, 'What Gospels are you reading?' Because what you do doesn't reflect Jesus in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John."

In a column published by The Guardian on Thursday, environmentalist Bill McKibben wrote that Hamilton and Talarico could prove to be a potent counterforce to the right-wing interpretation of Christianity and offer "a brand-new vision of the faith to lots of people who had written it off."

In contrast to the fire-and-brimstone preaching of Republican evangelicals, Hamilton and Talarico offer a Christianity that is "appealing, warm, open," added McKibben, a Methodist who has taught Sunday school.

"Those are novel traits for American Christianity in this century," McKibben commented. "Perhaps they’ll give Americans a very different sense of what their professed tradition is all about."

The two Democratic senators-elect weren't the only Christian Democrats to win elections on Tuesday, as two Iowa pastors—Sarah Trone Garriott and Lindsay James—both defeated Republican incumbents in the US House of Representatives.

In an interview with NPR published in August, Garriott outlined her views on a more progressive vision of Christianity than that offered by many Republican candidates.

"Jesus tells the parable of the good Samaritan—everyone is your neighbor," Garriott said. "Anyone who is overlooked and left behind and forgotten. That's who you were called to help, and that is the calling of government."