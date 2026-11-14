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🛒 Commerce, GA Retail Jobs With Multiple Supervisor & Lead Roles
4 days ago
Commerce retail is busy right now, and stores are hiring people who like fast-paced, customer-focused work. If you enjoy helping shoppers and keeping things running smoothly, these openings are worth a look.
Stocking Team Supervisor
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3
- Location: Commerce, GA (30983 Highway 441 S)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17 – $32/hour plus performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
This role leads the stocking team, unloading trucks and organizing freight, mostly in the backroom. Expect heavy lifting (50+ lbs), possible forklift use, and strong benefits including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs.
419 Customer Service Manager
- Employer: Ingles Markets
- Location: Commerce, GA (Store 419 – 220 Highway 334)
- Type: Full-time
This is a front-end leadership role overseeing cashiers, customer service, and lines at the registers. Good fit if you have cashier/front-end experience and want weekly pay, benefits, 401(k) with company match, and room to grow into higher retail management.
Part-Time Sales Lead – Famous Footwear
- Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres Inc.)
- Location: Commerce, GA
- Type: Part-time
As a Sales Lead, you help run the store, support the team, and create a fun, welcoming shoe-shopping experience. Perks include a 30% employee discount across Caleres brands, relaxed dress code, flexible schedule, and access to career development and education assistance for eligible associates.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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