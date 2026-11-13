Commerce’s food scene isn’t just restaurants—healthcare kitchens and corporate dining are hiring too. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Hill Haven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

Hill Haven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Location: Commerce, GA (on Ridgeway Road)

(on Ridgeway Road) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.50 per hour

Cook for residents in a skilled nursing and rehab center, working 1st or 2nd shift (flex for both is a plus). You’ll follow set recipes, work grill/oven/stove, keep the kitchen clean and safe, and get access to health, dental, vision, vacation, sick time, and holiday pay.

Employer: Hill Haven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

Hill Haven Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Location: Commerce, GA (same Ridgeway Road campus)

(same Ridgeway Road campus) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.25 per hour

Help serve meals to residents, set up tray lines, deliver trays, and handle dishwashing and basic cleaning on 1st or 2nd shift. Good fit if you’re upbeat, reliable, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, vacation, sick time, and holiday pay.

Employer: Sodexo (JM Family, Commerce – 55774001)

(JM Family, Commerce – 55774001) Location: Commerce, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $28 per hour

Lead day-to-day food operations for Sodexo with varying shifts and open availability preferred. You’ll support management, help train staff, keep things safe and running smoothly, and get access to benefits, paid time off, holidays, 401(k), tuition help, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and duties are often flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.