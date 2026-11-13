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Commerce City
Holiday Tree Lighting set for Dec. 2 in Commerce City
11 days ago
Commerce City will host its Holiday Tree Lighting on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with horse-drawn carriage rides, reindeer, holiday music, sweet treats, crafts and activities, and a visit from Santa. Learn more: https://t.co/J1952VSaQA
This content is adapted from materials provided by City Government of Commerce City, CO
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.