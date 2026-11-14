Commerce City is busy right now with warehouse and logistics work, from entry-level roles to management. If you like fast-paced, hands-on jobs, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Würth Industry USA

Würth Industry USA Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20/hour

Mix of receiving, stocking, picking, packing, and shipping in a quality-focused warehouse. Forklift experience and the ability to lift up to 80 lbs are key, and the role comes with health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, 10 paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement after a year.

Employer: McLane Company, Inc.

Location: Commerce City, CO (DC Denver)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $23/hour + incentive pay

1st shift, 4-day work week starting at 6 a.m., working in dry, refrigerated, and freezer areas selecting product and loading trucks. Benefits kick in after 60 days (medical, dental, vision), plus 401(k) profit sharing, vacation and sick time from day one, and paid holidays after 90 days.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Dicks Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year

Lead all warehouse operations for a major sports and events venue, including ordering, inventory control, scheduling staff, and event prep. This role is ideal if you have several years of warehouse leadership in food & beverage or venues and want a salaried job with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, and 401(k).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.