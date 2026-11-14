Commerce City has some solid healthcare roles right now, especially if you like working with kids and families. Most of these come with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics)

Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics) Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21–$27/hr + monthly bonus

Help families understand treatment plans, handle scheduling and insurance, and keep the office running smoothly. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and have sales or dental experience (bilingual is a plus) and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics)

Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics) Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $16–$22/hr + monthly bonus

Work with optometrists to pre-test kids’ vision, help with eye exams, and fit glasses. Great if you like working with children, can multitask in a busy clinic, and have some vision/optometry experience. Includes PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: AEG Vision

Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Support eye doctors with pre-testing, diagnostic equipment, contact lens training, and patient records. This role suits someone detail-focused who enjoys patient interaction and wants a team that invests in leadership development, internal growth, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Commerce City, CO (home and school settings)

(home and school settings) Type: Full-time

Provide pediatric OT services in homes and schools, helping kids with fine motor skills, sensory needs, and daily living tasks. Ideal if you’re a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant who enjoys family-centered care and close teamwork with parents, teachers, and therapists.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.