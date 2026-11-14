undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Commerce City Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Bonuses
Commerce City has some solid healthcare roles right now, especially if you like working with kids and families. Most of these come with benefits and room to grow.
Orthodontic Treatment Coordinator
- Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics)
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$27/hr + monthly bonus
Help families understand treatment plans, handle scheduling and insurance, and keep the office running smoothly. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and have sales or dental experience (bilingual is a plus) and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).
Optometric Technician / Assistant (Pediatrics Focus)
- Employer: Hero Practice Services (Adventure Dental, Vision & Orthodontics)
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$22/hr + monthly bonus
Work with optometrists to pre-test kids’ vision, help with eye exams, and fit glasses. Great if you like working with children, can multitask in a busy clinic, and have some vision/optometry experience. Includes PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).
Optometric Technician
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- Type: Full-time
Support eye doctors with pre-testing, diagnostic equipment, contact lens training, and patient records. This role suits someone detail-focused who enjoys patient interaction and wants a team that invests in leadership development, internal growth, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays).
Occupational Therapy Assistant (Pediatrics)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Commerce City, CO (home and school settings)
- Type: Full-time
Provide pediatric OT services in homes and schools, helping kids with fine motor skills, sensory needs, and daily living tasks. Ideal if you’re a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant who enjoys family-centered care and close teamwork with parents, teachers, and therapists.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.