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🚌 Commerce City transportation jobs with multiple CDL roles
Commerce City is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who keep trucks and fleets moving. Here are a few solid transportation openings hiring now.
Local Truck Driver (Class A)
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- Type: Full-time, local
- Pay: About $80,000/year (avg), ~$1,538/week, $0.63–$0.67 CPM, plus activity-based pay and safety bonus opportunities
- Schedule/Home time: Home daily
Local dedicated route for one main customer, so your days are consistent and you sleep at home every night. Benefits start fast (medical, dental, vision after 30 days, 401(k) with match, PTO from day one) and there are many ways to boost pay with stops, loads, and training. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months trucking experience.
Hydrovac Operator – Class B CDL
- Employer: Bedrock Slingers / Ground Solutions
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $27.00 – $35.00/hour
Operate hydrovac trucks on utility and construction sites, using high-pressure water and vacuum systems for safe digging. Monday–Friday work with early start, plus optional Saturdays/overnights, and strong benefits (401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance). Requires Class B CDL, hydrovac or heavy equipment experience, and solid safety habits; applicants with a record are encouraged to apply.
Diesel Technician
- Employer: Performance Food Group
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.00/hour + $5,000 sign-on bonus, $1,000 annual tool allowance, free uniforms, safety boot allowance
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am – 3:30pm
Hands-on role doing preventative maintenance and repairs on medium to heavy-duty trucks, trailers, and reefers for a major food distributor. You get Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, PTO, and room to grow. Needs 2+ years diesel repair experience and comfort with diagnostics, brakes, electrical, and A/C systems.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Commerce City are hiring often, and experience today can open bigger doors tomorrow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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