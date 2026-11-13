Commerce City has some solid food and hospitality openings right now, from fast food to coffee spots. Good mix of flexible schedules, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Wendy’s

Wendy’s Location: 15581 East 104th Ave, Commerce City, CO 80022

Type: Full-time (flexible hours available)

(flexible hours available) Pay: $15.16 – $18.16 per hour

Free meals on shift, paid training, and benefits like 401(k), PTO, and healthcare for qualifying employees. Good fit if you want flexible hours, a first job with training, and a place where you can move up.

Employer: Applegreen (US) Welcome Centers – Starbucks

Location: Commerce City, CO (travel plaza setting)

(travel plaza setting) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time Starbucks role inside a travel plaza with flexible schedules, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and meal discounts. You’ll make drinks, handle the register, keep things clean, and help travelers on the go.

If something looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.