🔧 Commerce City Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Commerce City has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working on your feet. Here are a few building and grounds roles worth a look.

Employer: Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental Location: Commerce City / Denver area (reports weekly to Greenwood Village, CO )

Commerce City / Denver area (reports weekly to ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.75 – $23.75/hour + uncapped bonuses

Full-time route-based role treating homes for pests around the Denver area. Comes with company vehicle (take home), gas card, paid training, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and bonus potential, plus overtime opportunities. Must have a current commercial pesticide applicator license and a clean driving record.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2752

Location: 5990 Dahlia St, Commerce City, CO 80022

Type: Full-time (Mid-shift, Closing)

(Mid-shift, Closing) Pay: $18 – $31/hour + premiums and incentives

Keep the store clean and safe from the parking lot to restrooms and receiving. Role includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Mader Construction

Location: Commerce City, CO (also serves Lone Tree & Boulder)

Commerce City, CO (also serves Lone Tree & Boulder) Type: Seasonal / Part-time

Pay: $26.00/hour (about 5–20 hours/week, weather-dependent)

Outdoor winter work clearing snow and ice from walkways and other areas to keep properties safer. Good fit if you don’t mind the cold, can handle physical labor, and want flexible, weather-based hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these kinds of roles tend to fill fast once winter and holiday seasons hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.