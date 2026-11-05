📣 Commerce City Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Commerce City has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level wine sales to truck sales and a hands-on sales engineering internship.

Below are several options you can scan fast and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc (Rush Truck Centers)

Rush Enterprises, Inc (Rush Truck Centers) Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $90,000/year

You’ll sell medium-duty trucks in a set territory, spending most of your week out visiting customers, building relationships, and managing a sales pipeline. Good fit if you like being on the road, talking with business owners, and want strong benefits, 401(k) match, and performance-based incentives.

Employer: Breakthru Beverage Group

Location: Based in Commerce City, CO , covering Central Denver

Based in , covering Central Denver Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000 – $50,000/year + $3,600 car allowance

Entry-level path into the wine and spirits industry, calling on retail and bar/restaurant accounts, building displays, and keeping brands visible. Great if you want to learn BevAlc sales, don’t mind lifting cases, and like a mix of sales, merchandising, and being out on the road.

Employer: Ryerson

Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Summer internship (10–12 weeks)

Salary: Not listed

Summer internship where you rotate through departments, support the Fabrication Sales team, and work on real process-improvement projects. Ideal for students working toward a bachelor’s degree who want sales + engineering exposure and hands-on experience with quoting, order entry, and customer calls.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.