🛒 Commerce City Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Commerce City has some solid front-line roles right now, especially if you like helping customers and don’t mind a busy day. These three openings all come with clear pay info and room to grow.

Employer: Rush Enterprises, Inc (Rush Truck Centers)

Rush Enterprises, Inc (Rush Truck Centers) Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $75,000 per year

You’ll be the main contact for customers at a busy commercial truck body shop—greeting people, writing repair orders, working with insurance, and keeping everyone updated on costs and timelines. Good fit if you’re organized, like talking with customers, and want strong benefits plus growth in the transportation industry.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Primary Area: Commerce City, CO and nearby branches (Aurora, Thornton, Brighton, Denver, Westminster, Federal Heights)

and nearby branches (Aurora, Thornton, Brighton, Denver, Westminster, Federal Heights) Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 – $30.00 per hour (plus 10% differential eligible)

(plus 10% differential eligible) Posting End Date: November 15, 2026

This role has you traveling between local branches, helping customers open accounts, handle everyday banking, and learn digital tools. Great if you like variety, don’t want to sit in one branch all the time, and want strong benefits and training at a major bank.

Employer: FleetPride

Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00 – $38.00 per hour (based on experience; bonus/commission eligible)

You’ll help customers at the counter and by phone with heavy-duty truck and trailer parts, look up and order parts, and keep displays stocked and tidy. Ideal if you have sales experience, like hands-on work around trucks, and want a mix of hourly pay, potential bonuses, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.