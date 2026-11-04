🚧 Commerce City Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Commerce City’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already leading crews. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Lewis and Clark Technologies LLC

Lewis and Clark Technologies LLC Location: UPS facility in Aurora, CO (hiring from Commerce City area)

UPS facility in (hiring from Commerce City area) Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour (DOE)

Hands-on role swapping out IP security cameras at a UPS facility — no network programming needed, just solid install skills. Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM, 40 hours/week, with immediate start and openings for both a Lead Tech and an Installation Helper.

Employer: Congruex

Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $23–$25/hour

Good fit if you like working outside and learning the underground utility side of construction. You’ll help with excavation, conduit install, concrete/asphalt prep, and site cleanup, with Day 1 benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and safety boot allowance.

Employer: JoaQuin Manufacturing

Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $44–$54/hour (DOE)

Senior role for a licensed journeyman electrician who can lead crews and handle gear/control integration in a manufacturing setting. Expect a mix of conduit work, switchgear/MCC wiring, QC support, and training apprentices, plus health insurance, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through — many employers are flexible for the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.