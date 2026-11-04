🚌 Commerce City CO Transportation Jobs – Multiple CDL Roles

Commerce City is busy and growing, and so are the driving jobs. If you’ve got a CDL and want steady work with solid pay, there are some good options right now.

Employer: The Parking Spot

The Parking Spot Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22/hour + tips and regular bonus opportunities

Application window: Anticipated to close around December 2, 2026

This role shuttles travelers between a parking lot and the airport, with consistent schedules and weekly paychecks. You’ll need a CDL with Passenger Endorsement, and you can join their employee ownership program plus access medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off if eligible.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Commerce City, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.40 – $30.80/hour (depending on location)

(depending on location) Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus

Job Posting End Date: 11-08-2026

Drive a heavy collection truck on a set route, handling waste pickup and disposal while keeping up with safety checks and daily reports. Comes with a big-company benefits package: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, PTO, disability, life insurance, and employee discounts.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

Location: Commerce City / Denver, CO

Type: Full-time, nights (Mon–Fri, 9pm or 11pm start)

Pay: $0.77/mile (singles), $0.79/mile (doubles) + $5,000 sign-on bonus

This night linehaul role keeps you home daily with weekends off, hauling between terminals and customer locations. You’ll need a Class A CDL, 1 year of experience, and Hazmat/Tanker (or be willing to get them); benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and paid volunteer time.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—CDL spots in Commerce City tend to fill fast. Click through, check the details, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.