🏥 Commack, NY Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Commack’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from state service to private practice. Here are a few solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)

NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) Location: Commack, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $164,589/year (Grade 24 base + increased hiring salary + geographic differential + downstate adjustment, per posting)

You’ll provide psychiatric and behavioral health care in an Article 16 clinic and IPSIDD program, focusing on people with developmental disabilities. Role includes med management, interdisciplinary care, supervising clinic operations and staff, and helping shape policies and quality standards. Must be a NYS Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner (RN license + NP certification in Psychiatry).

Employer: Proud Moments ABA

Location: Commack, NY

Type: Part-time (potential for full-time hours in center)

(potential for full-time hours in center) Salary: Not listed

Work 1:1 with children on the autism spectrum in a center setting, following treatment plans from BCBAs. Good fit if you love working with kids, can stay active on your feet, and want paid training, career growth, and a team-focused environment. High school diploma or GED required; prior experience with kids or special needs is a plus but not required.

Employer: The Smilist

Location: Commack, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, and professional growth opportunities

Join a busy dental office focused on warm, patient-centered care. You’ll assist during procedures, prep rooms and trays, manage sterilization and infection control, and help keep visits smooth and friendly. Prior Dental Assistant experience is required; Dentrix experience is a plus.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.