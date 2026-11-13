Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have shared plenty of memorable moments throughout their careers, and they recently added another to their decades-long friendship. In a recent social media post, Fallon shared a photo of the two hosts together alongside an unusual caption.

Fallon took to X to wish Kimmel a happy birthday and shared a photo of the two hosts in formal black suits, linked arm in arm. However, the post came with an unexpected twist in the caption, which read, “Happy birthday, Jimmy Fallon!”

This post added another layer of banter to the pair’s history of poking fun at each other as friendly talk-show rivals. Several users also commented on the post, joining in the humor. For instance, @INSaneNShades wrote, “Jimmy wishing himself a happy birthday on a Friday.” While @ItsThatCoolGuy added, “You two always confuse me, can’t tell which one is Jimmy and which one is the other Jimmy.”

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel share a long history of late-night humor

Fallon and Kimmel have built their careers as two of American television’s best-known late-night talk-show hosts. Fallon hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, while Kimmel hosts ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Their shows feature celebrity interviews, comedy sketches, musical performances, and monologues about current events.

Their friendship has also led to memorable collaborations, including an April Fools’ stunt in 2022 when the hosts swapped shows for one night. The switch had originally been planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. During this stunt, Fallon took over Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, while Kimmel hosted The Tonight Show in New York.

They also co-hosted Strike Force Five, a podcast launched in 2023 with fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver. They created it to support staff affected by the Hollywood writers’ strike. Beyond these collaborations, Fallon and Kimmel have also shared the stage at major events, including the 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Christie D'Silva

Christie D'Silva is an Entertainment and Gaming Writer at Evolve Media, where she merges her passion for writing with her love of cinema and gaming. She covers the latest news on upcoming entertainment releases, the superhero genre, and the gaming industry. She holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mumbai University.