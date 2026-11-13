Drew Barrymore and Chris O’Donnell have reunited more than 30 years after starring together in a romantic drama. The former co-stars recently reunited to recreate an iconic movie poster, bringing back a memorable look from the film. Their recreation also led to a hilarious moment as they tried to replicate the original pose.

During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actors looked back on making their film Mad Love. Barrymore brought back her character’s signature blonde pixie hairstyle with a wig, while O’Donnell helped her recreate the original pose. The reunion also led to several lighthearted moments.

Drew Barrymore & Chris O’Donnell look back on making Mad Love

During the show, Barrymore and O’Donnell discussed their experience working on the romantic drama. While looking at the original poster, O’Donnell complimented Barrymore’s short hairstyle, saying, “I love the little short hair there on you.”

Barrymore then got up from her seat and put on a blonde pixie-cut wig to recreate her character’s appearance. She admitted that she was unsure whether the hairstyle would still suit her, joking, “I don’t know if it looks good anymore, but we’ll see.”

The original poster shows O’Donnell holding Barrymore as she leans out from a convertible. The actors attempted to replicate the composition by climbing onto a table. As they got into position, Barrymore joked about her younger self, saying, “I used to be so young and agile.”

The recreation nearly went off balance when Barrymore leaned too far forward. O’Donnell immediately steadied her, shouting, “Don’t drop her!” before bringing her into a hug. Barrymore laughed at the close call and exclaimed, “I felt freedom!”

Antonia Bird directed Mad Love, which premiered in 1995. The film follows Matt Leland (O’Donnell), who falls for Casey Roberts (Barrymore), a free-spirited teenager. Their romance takes a difficult turn as Casey’s mental health struggles affect their relationship. Matthew Lillard and Joan Allen also appear in the film.

Isha Sharma

Isha Sharma is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covering movies, television, and streaming content. She has worked in digital journalism since 2024, covering entertainment news, celebrity updates, casting announcements, streaming releases, and industry trends. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies-TC (GGSIPU).