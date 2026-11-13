Credits: Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is finally bringing back one of the most beloved superheroes for its upcoming theatrical release. The news comes after the character has long been speculated to return in the Avengers film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter,Mark Ruffalo is officially returning as Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, in Doomsday. Ruffalo most recently reprised his Green Goliath role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. With the latest report, the four-time Oscar nominee will return in his iconic MCU role in the upcoming crossover film.

Much of the speculation began when Ruffalo was absent from the film’s initial cast announcement. His name also did not feature in the promotional material surrounding the crossover. However, additional footage added in Avengers Endgame: Encore hinted at a possible return to Doomsday.

What does the Avengers Endgame: Encore post-credits scene tell us about Hulk’s Doomsday role?

In the post-credits scene, Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner is shown living in a secluded military facility located two miles beneath the Earth’s surface. Following the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Banner has isolated himself to suppress his Hulk transformations. The facility is designed to keep him contained, with virtually no chance of the Hulk escaping or anyone entering.

In the scene, Banner records a video documenting his experiments with gamma radiation. His recording suddenly glitches and we hear Doctor Doom’s voice (played by Robert Downey Jr.). Doom tells Banner, “I’m here to collect you.” The footage then cuts to black as sounds of Banner transforming into the Hulk emerge. When the recording resumes, Banner is nowhere to be seen, leaving behind a glowing green Latverian emblem burned into the floor.

This suggests that Doom may have captured the Hulk and probably intends to use his powers in his upcoming multiverse plans or battle against other Marvel superheroes.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.com.

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