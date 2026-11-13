A new

documentary is heading to digital platforms next week, adding a familiar face to its lineup. Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes in the original series, has joined Drink Coffee, Talk Fast as an executive producer and featured subject.

The documentary will be available to rent on major platforms, including Apple and Google, starting Tuesday, November 17. It is also currently available to watch through the filmmakers’ website, with exclusive bonus content.

According to an exclusive Variety report, Patterson’s participation was announced ahead of the documentary’s November 13 premiere at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles. The film is an independent production from Ink On Paper Studios and is not affiliated with Warner Bros. or the original Gilmore Girls producers.

The project began as a Kickstarter campaign in September 2025 and reached its funding goal within 48 hours. Directed by Meghna Balakumar and Kevin Konrad Hanna, it features interviews with cast members, crew, writers, directors, and fans reflecting on the show’s lasting impact.

Scott Patterson is taking on a new role in the Gilmore Girls project

Patterson is not just appearing in Drink Coffee, Talk Fast. He has also joined the project as an executive producer, giving him a behind-the-scenes role as the documentary revisits the series and its legacy.

Balakumar welcomed his involvement, saying, “He is so deeply connected to the ‘Gilmore Girls’ fandom, and we’re so glad we had the opportunity to capture that.”

The documentary also features several other familiar faces from Stars Hollow. Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, Chad Michael Murray, Keiko Agena, Sally Struthers, Liz Torres, Emily Kuroda and Rose Abdoo are among the returning cast members sharing their memories.

Newly announced participants include director Lesli Linka Glatter, former WB Entertainment president Susanne Daniels, and Gilmore Guys podcast co-host Demi Adejuyigbe. The project is one of two documentaries currently revisiting the beloved series.

HBO Max is also developing an authorized Gilmore Girls documentary with creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, executive producer Daniel Palladino, and Lauren Graham involved. Unlike the independent Drink Coffee, Talk Fast, the HBO Max project will feature key figures from the original show.

Nitish Singh

Nitish Singh is an Entertainment and Gaming writer for Evolve Media, where he also covers Pop Culture and Streaming news. A dedicated gamer inside out, he is proficient in delivering engaging content on the latest releases, esports, and everything console culture, with RPGs and open-world titles being his specialty. Nitish is an entertainment enthusiast whose love for movies and pop culture shines through in his coverage. When he's not grinding through a new campaign, he's likely deep-diving into fan theories — purely for research.