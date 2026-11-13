Lily-Rose Depp has been spotted filming her latest project in Los Angeles, with new set photos released. These images offer a glimpse of her character in a story linked to the Playboy Mansion.

In photos shared by Page Six on X, Depp is seen wearing a black leather top, denim shorts, and brown shoes while filming a scene for Playmates. Her character, Anna, also wears layered necklaces in the photos and seems to be walking out of a building.

According to Deadline, Depp will be joined by the Euphoria star Anna Van Patten in Playmates. She will portray Jade, though further details about the character have not been revealed. Apart from playing Kitty in Euphoria Season 3, Patten is known for The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox and Gossip Girl. Depp’s credits include Nosferatu, The Idol, The King, and Werwulf.

Lorraine Nicholson’s Playmates draws inspiration from her childhood at the Playboy Mansion

Playmates is directed by Lorraine Nicholson in her feature directorial debut. The story is drawn from the filmmaker’s own experiences growing up at the Playboy Mansion. Nicholson adapted the coming-of-age drama from her original screenplay set in Los Angeles.

The movie follows 13-year-old Elle, who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home. During her time at the Mansion, Elle meets Anna, one of the seven hopefuls vying to be Playmate of the Month. They form an unexpected friendship and work together to help each other achieve their goals: landing a magazine cover and winning over a boy.

Playmates’ cast also includes Bill Pullman as Hugh Hefner. Jessica Biel plays a former Playboy Playmate and Hefner’s fictional wife. The upcoming movie is produced by Lily-Rose Depp, Alex Orlovsky, and Duncan Montgomery.

Searchlight Pictures has not announced a release date for the upcoming movie; however, it is expected in 2027.

Christie D'Silva

Christie D'Silva is an Entertainment and Gaming Writer at Evolve Media, where she merges her passion for writing with her love of cinema and gaming. She covers the latest news on upcoming entertainment releases, the superhero genre, and the gaming industry. She holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mumbai University.