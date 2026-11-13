Jimmy Kimmel took a jab at President Donald Trump after he defended NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang following the recent turmoil at the company. The former CEO allegedly had relationships with multiple women, including a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese espionage. He denied knowing about her alleged connections and later stepped down as NVIDIA CEO.

During his latest Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode, Kimmel discussed Trump’s description of Huang as an “honorable man.” He also noted Huang’s friendship with Trump and Elon Musk. “His [Huang’s] wife called him something else probably, but Trump thinks he’s an honorable man,” the host joked.

Kimmel also suggested that Trump may have tried to help Huang cover up the controversy. He noted that Trump had reportedly been informed about Huang’s alleged connection to the woman as early as October 2025 and again in May 2026. Kimmel then said Trump “has dodged that allegation a few times” before playing an interview clip in which the president denies knowing about the woman’s alleged espionage ties.

Donald Trump’s defense of Jensen Huang gives Jimmy Kimmel plenty to mock

In the same interview clip, Trump recalled asking Huang whether he knew the woman was a spy. He said Huang denied having any knowledge of her alleged espionage ties and added, “And I really believe him.”

“Well, yeah. Of course, he didn’t know she was a spy. That’s the point of being a spy,” Kimmel said, drawing laughter and applause from the audience. “It’s the reason why they don’t print up business cards that say spy on them.”

The comedian also joked about Trump’s assistant, Natalie Harp (referred to as Natalia), while imagining whether the president had ever wondered if she was a spy. “I almost said Melania,” Kimmel added before joking, “How great would that be? Melania was spying for the Slovenians this whole time.”

Trump’s remarks have given Kimmel an opening to poke fun at the president and former NVIDIA CEO.

Manoj Chekkilla

Manoj Chekkilla is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covering film, television, and video games. With over four years of experience across the entertainment and gaming industries, he is known for covering breaking entertainment news, fan reactions, and industry trends. Manoj is particularly interested in stories that explore the intersection of pop culture and entertainment. When he’s not writing, he enjoys watching movies, discovering new series, and playing games.