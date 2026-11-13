Darth Vader has reclaimed the spotlight with a record-breaking auction sale. His original lightsaber from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back fetched $4,875,000 at Heritage Auctions on November 12, making it the most expensive Star Wars collectible ever sold.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prop appeared in two major duels between Vader and Luke Skywalker. In The Empire Strikes Back, Vader wielded it during the Cloud City confrontation, where he cut off Luke’s hand and delivered the famous revelation, “No. I am your father.”

The same weapon returned in Return of the Jedi for their final duel. The sale surpassed the previous franchise record of $3.875 million, set by Tom Jung’s original half-sheet key poster painting for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. It also topped the $3.75 million paid for Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and severed-hand effects rig in July.

What are some other Star Wars props that have sold for huge amounts of money?

Vader’s lightsaber is not the only piece of Star Wars history to attract a massive auction price. Several other props and production items have crossed the million-dollar mark.

Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back sold for approximately $3.75 million in July 2026. The prop was used during the Cloud City duel and briefly held the franchise’s auction record before Vader’s weapon surpassed it.

A Red Leader X-wing fighter miniature from A New Hope fetched approximately $3.135 million. The production-used model was created for the 1977 film and remains one of the franchise’s most valuable collectibles.

The original trilogy’s R2-D2 droid also commanded a huge price. The 43-inch unit, assembled from components used across several films, sold for around $2.76 million.

Other collectibles have attracted seven-figure bids as well. Han Solo’s DL-44 blaster, a modified Mauser C96 pistol used in the films, reportedly sold for more than $1 million. Meanwhile, original Stormtrooper helmets have fetched between $256,000 and $645,000, depending on their provenance and auction history.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.

Nitish Singh

Nitish Singh is an Entertainment and Gaming writer for Evolve Media, where he also covers Pop Culture and Streaming news. A dedicated gamer inside out, he is proficient in delivering engaging content on the latest releases, esports, and everything console culture, with RPGs and open-world titles being his specialty. Nitish is an entertainment enthusiast whose love for movies and pop culture shines through in his coverage. When he's not grinding through a new campaign, he's likely deep-diving into fan theories — purely for research.