Emma Watson had an unexpected moment outside GQ’s 31st annual Men of the Year Party in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The Harry Potter star, 36, tripped in her black-and-white striped heels while walking along the steep pavement entrance to the Chateau Marmont.

Photos from the event showed Watson falling to the ground as she left the star-studded gathering. However, she quickly got back on her feet and laughed off the mishap in front of photographers and onlookers. She then continued with a blond-haired male companion.

Watson wore a black minidress beneath a colorful, embellished vintage Valentino coat. She completed the outfit with a gold chain necklace, hoop earrings, and a black crossbody bag. Despite attending the event, she did not appear to pose on the red carpet.

The party was hosted by Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield, and Chris Rock. Other attendees included Cara Delevingne, Tinashe, Jimmy Kimmel, Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, Jason Bateman and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Emma Watson’s appearance comes weeks before the highly anticipated Harry Potter reboot

Watson’s appearance comes as HBO prepares to bring the Harry Potter story back to television. The upcoming series will adapt J.K. Rowling’s seven novels, with each season covering one book.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The new production will introduce a different cast to the characters Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint played in the original film franchise.

Watson became an international star through her role as Hermione, but she has kept a relatively low profile in recent years. Her last major feature-film appearance was in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women, in which she played Meg March.

Watson has also made occasional public appearances, including the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala on November 7. For that event, she wore a sculptural ruby-red gown designed by Caroline Zimbalist, who created its material using a biopolymer-based process.

Nitish Singh

Nitish Singh is an Entertainment and Gaming writer for Evolve Media, where he also covers Pop Culture and Streaming news. A dedicated gamer inside out, he is proficient in delivering engaging content on the latest releases, esports, and everything console culture, with RPGs and open-world titles being his specialty. Nitish is an entertainment enthusiast whose love for movies and pop culture shines through in his coverage. When he's not grinding through a new campaign, he's likely deep-diving into fan theories — purely for research.