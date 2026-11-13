Photo Credit - Warner Bros. Pictures

Stephen King has taken another jab at Donald Trump during his second term in the White House. The bestselling author shared a new post on social media, highlighting how much time remains in Trump’s presidency. The remark has attracted attention amid King’s history of openly expressing his disapproval of the president.

King shared the message on X, writing, “798 days left until Trump is out on his fat ass.” The post refers to the scheduled end of Trump’s second term on January 20, 2029. While King did not add further context to the remark, his choice of words made his stance toward the president clear. The author has regularly used social media to criticize Trump’s political decisions, public statements, and leadership.

Stephen King’s feud with Donald Trump has a long history

King’s criticism of Trump has often included references to his own fictional characters. During the 2016 presidential campaign, the author compared Trump to Greg Stillson, the politician from his novel The Dead Zone. Stillson eventually becomes president in the book and threatens the world with nuclear destruction. Stephen King had previously expressed concern about the similarities between the fictional character and Donald Trump’s political ambitions.

Their disagreement also spilled onto social media in 2017. After Trump blocked King on X, the author shared his reaction with followers, writing, “Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.” He subsequently joked on X that the president would no longer be able to watch the adaptations of his novels It and Mr. Mercedes.

King also spoke out after the 2020 presidential election. Following Joe Biden’s victory, the author celebrated Trump’s defeat with a tweet declaring that America had fired him. He continued to criticize Trump over his refusal to concede the election.

Over the years, Stephen King has maintained a consistent presence in political discussions on social media, and his latest post reflects that continued opposition.

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