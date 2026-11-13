Marvel is bringing together two iconic franchises in an unexpected comic book article, placing Spider-Man in the Star Wars universe. The newly revealed cover offers a fresh take on the Death Star assault while paying tribute to the web-slinger’s comic book legacy.

Marvel recently revealed a variant cover for Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles #1, illustrated by Rogê Antônio. The design reimagines the Rebel pilots’ assault on the Death Star, with Spider-Man swinging alongside them and combining the worlds of Marvel superheroes and Star Wars in a striking cover. Kevin Smith writes the six-issue comic book series, with art by David Marquez. The first issue, featuring Antônio’s variant cover, is scheduled to hit shelves on January 13, 2027.

According to the description, this issue brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the Avengers, Spider-Man, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Doctor Doom, and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell brings the events of A New Hope to Earth-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the first time.

Spider-Man’s Amazing Fantasy #15 homage makes the Death Star assault even more epic

Antônio’s cover pays homage to Amazing Fantasy #15, the landmark 1962 comic that introduced Peter Parker as Spider-Man. The artwork draws on the original cover’s iconic composition, placing the web-slinger in a similarly dynamic pose as he swings alongside Rebel pilots during their attack on the Death Star. The unexpected combination connects Spider-Man’s comic book origins with a defining moment from the Star Wars saga.

Marvel has also revealed a variant cover for Jessica Jones: Alias #1, a five-issue series celebrating the character’s 25th anniversary. Written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by co-creator Michael Gaydos, the series takes the private investigator beyond her usual street-level cases. Miguel Mercado’s variant cover offers a glimpse of her unusual adventures, which include destinations such as Latveria, the Savage Land, and space. Jessica Jones’ first issue is scheduled for release on December 23, 2026.

Marvel has also revealed that Punisher #12, written by Benjamin Percy and drawn by Declan Shalvey, will be released on December 23. Shalvey also worked on the issue’s artwork, which follows Punisher’s pursuit of vengeance amid a historic blizzard.

In addition, Amazing Spider-Man Symbie #1 and Marvel Winter Break Special 2026 #1 are scheduled for release on December 30, 2026. Amazing Spider-Man Symbie #1 is written by Joe Kelly with art by David Baldeón and Jacob Chabot. It will explore the secret origin of Marvel’s newest symbiote character. The Winter Break Special will bring together four winter-themed stories written by Ryan North, Christina Strain, Stephanie Phillips, Carly Jackson, and David Harper, with artwork by Rachael Stott, Pete Woods, Jamie Jones, and Javier Pulido.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.

Christie D'Silva

Christie D'Silva is an Entertainment and Gaming Writer at Evolve Media, where she merges her passion for writing with her love of cinema and gaming. She covers the latest news on upcoming entertainment releases, the superhero genre, and the gaming industry. She holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mumbai University.