Netflix has revealed the title and first look at its long-awaited Magic: The Gathering adaptation. The new show now has a release window and a teaser video.

Netflix revealed on November 13, 2026, that the animated series is called Planeswalker. The project comes from a partnership between Netflix, Hasbro Entertainment and Wizards of the Coast.

The teaser video features concept artwork, character designs, animation tests, and comments from the creative team. It also gives viewers an early look at the fantasy worlds being built for the series. Showrunner Terry Matalas discussed the team’s approach to bringing the card game’s characters to the screen, saying, “We have the ability to bring these characters to life in ways that the audience hasn’t seen before.”

What is the new Magic: The Gathering TV show about?

The epic fantasy story explores powerful mages called Planeswalkers. They can travel between different worlds, each with its own setting and culture. The story follows Chandra, a pyromancer who becomes a target.

According to the official synopsis, Chandra faces a dangerous force alongside several legendary Planeswalkers. They must use their powers, handle uneasy alliances, and confront personal struggles. They must prevent a cataclysmic war that threatens to consume their existence.

The series draws from the card game’s vast universe. Co-showrunner Cindy Appel described the source material as vast, saying the team has thousands of cards to explore. Matalas added, “Each one of these cards is a window into this incredible world. It’s not just world-building, it’s worlds-building.”

The creative team also plans to give different planes their own visual identities. The footage shows how the visual style will change to match each world’s culture, architecture, and design. This approach will help distinguish the different locations as the story moves between them.

Appel joins Matalas as co-showrunner, while Oscar-winning filmmaker Patrick Osborne serves as a supervising director and executive producer. Gabriel Marano will also join as an executive producer, while Lauren Chavez-Myers will co-executive produce for Hasbro Entertainment. Daisy May West will produce the series, and DIGIC Pictures will handle the animation.

Planeswalker is set to premiere on Netflix in 2027, though the streamer has not yet announced an official release date.

Surya Singh

Surya Singh is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media. Since 2021, he has worked in entertainment journalism, reporting on movies, television, and streaming. His work focuses on breaking entertainment news, reports, box office coverage, and analysis. He holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University of Mumbai.