Heartland stars Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, and Ross Lynch spoke with ComingSoon’s Tyler Treese about the new Netflix crime thriller movie. Faith discussed working with Jessica Chastain, while Hedlund discussed his character, and Lynch spoke about the film’s big musical performances. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

“Former country legend, Misty Jones, comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece, a rising country musician, and must grapple with her own past and Nashville’s seedy underbelly. Her search uncovers a murky side of Nashville where no one, including Misty, is who they seem.”

Tyler Treese: Carter, I was so impressed by your performance. You’re holding your own in these scenes opposite Jessica Chastain, an Oscar winner, which is so incredible. I imagine that it was a bit daunting to have your first big acting experience be opposite Jessica Chastain, but I’m sure it was also a comfort to have such a pro there for you and to help you. So how was that experience?

Carter Faith: It was amazing. I know that I’m lucky to have that experience. I feel like you watch her on TV and in the movies and you know how amazing she is, but I wish everyone could see it in real life because it’s unreal, take after take.

She just gets better and better with every second. And so it was pretty surreal. I mean, she’s an iconic, iconic movie star for sure. She is the quintessential movie star to me. So every scene I had with her, I felt like I was learning and just watching the movie.

Garrett, you did another film with the director, Shana Feste, Country Strong, which was a different look at country musicians in Nashville. In Heartland, your character Roy Combs has a charm to him, but he’s also a big record exec. He managed to rise up the ranks. What elements of the character did you really latch onto to find this specific spin on the Southern gentleman?

Garrett Hedlund: Oh, goodness. What did I latch onto? I think I had to tread lightly with how I answer that, I guess.

It was more proceeding with being a guy that Jessica’s character could trust and rely on, and somebody that ended up clearly listening to her and somebody that she was able to grow quite comfortable with very fast. That’s what I had to focus on.

But then again, what’s unique about this film is everybody, at the end of the day, is not so much what they seem. And so then eventually we got to play with that as well.

Ross, one thing I really like about the movie is how all the musical sequences build to these great character moments. Garrett has a great one later on, but yours is early on. It’s great because you’re being upstaged by Jessica’s character during your own concert, and you can see your character so frustrated, but he can’t quite step in. So you can just tell, “Oh, this guy doesn’t have it in him to be a murderer.” So how was it doing these musical performances, but also layering on all these character moments on top of it?

Ross Lynch: It’s so fun, man. Honestly, just a great joy. I feel like I had the most fun part of the film, which was doing the big performance in the amphitheater.

All the extras that we had that day were singing this after five takes. They were singing the song with us. And honestly, it’s really fun because obviously my main gig is performing. And so to be able to perform in a musical way and then have a layer of acting involved, it’s just fun.

Yeah, I had a great time. It was really fun.

Thanks to Carter Faith, Garrett Hedlund, and Ross Lynch for taking the time to talk about Heartland.

Tyler Treese

Tyler Treese is ComingSoon, SuperHeroHype, and PlayStation LifeStyle's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment and gaming journalist, he has been covering the industry for over a decade across several of Evolve Media's outlets and elsewhere. Treese regularly interviews top Hollywood stars and directors about their films, television shows, and other artistic endeavors.