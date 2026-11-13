Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Donald Trump for recycling familiar political attacks. The late-night talk show host criticized the president’s remarks about Democrats, challenged his claims about donating his presidential salary, and mocked his renewed warnings about migrant caravans.

Kimmel discussed the remarks during his November 13 monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He focused on Trump’s recent Truth Social posts about the midterm elections and the president’s criticism of Democratic leaders.

The host suggested that the president was losing momentum, saying, “He’s lost his mojo. He’s repeating himself.” Kimmel later summed up his criticism by saying Trump was “shrieking about caravans and ballrooms and evil Democrats and nobody’s listening.”

Kimmel also sarcastically compared Trump’s attacks on Democrats to the childhood saying, “They are rubber and you are glue.” He questioned the president’s repeated accusations of corruption, suggesting that Trump’s latest comments offered little new material.

Jimmy Kimmel takes aim at Trump’s migrant caravan warnings & salary claims

Kimmel first examined Trump’s claim that he was the only president to donate his salary. In his Truth Social post, Trump said he did not take a salary worth millions of dollars and complained that the media refused to acknowledge his contributions.

“First of all, he’s not the only president to donate his salary. Hoover did it. Kennedy did it. Others have done it,” Kimmel said. He acknowledged that Trump donated his presidential salary during his first term. However, Kimmel noted that Trump had only donated his first paycheck during his second term, with no confirmation of further contributions.

The comedian then addressed Trump’s warning about migrant caravans. The president claimed that “huge caravans are forming and beginning their illegal march through Mexico.” Kimmel connected the statement to Trump’s earlier campaign rhetoric about MS-13 and its alleged march from Central America.

Kimmel joked, “The caravans are back.” He recalled Trump’s earlier warnings and joked that the migrant caravans had spent years lost in Tijuana before finding their way back. Kimmel added, “I guess those guys got lost in Tijuana for a few years, but now their GPS is working again.”

Isha Sharma

Isha Sharma is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covering movies, television, and streaming content. She has worked in digital journalism since 2024, covering entertainment news, celebrity updates, casting announcements, streaming releases, and industry trends. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies-TC (GGSIPU).