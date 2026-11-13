Frozen 3 may have its own “Let It Go” moment with a new song Disney is already hyping up. Disney Animation chief Jared Bush has teased a “spectacular” track that plays during Anna and Kristoff’s wedding sequence.

Collider recently caught up with Bush at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. When asked about his favorite Frozen 3 song, he said, “Oh my gosh. I’ll say that there is a song that you hear around the wedding of Anna and Kristoff that is spectacular.” Bush declined to share further details, adding, “I won’t go into any more details.”

“Let It Go” first appeared in the 2013 film Frozen. Over the years, the song has gained significant popularity. Idina Menzel‘s song earned RIAA Diamond certification in the United States after surpassing 10 million units in combined sales and streaming. It also became the first song from a Walt Disney Animation Studios film to receive a Diamond Award. The song has also surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

(Photo Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

What else do we know about Frozen 3 so far?

According to IMDb, the plot synopsis for the upcoming animated adventure reads, “Elsa and Anna take Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven for another adventure.” Further details about the storyline still remain under wraps.

The voice cast of Frozen 3 includes Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf. Jennifer Lee and Trent Correy are directing the animated film, while Peter Del Vecho serves as a producer. Jared Bush serves as executive producer, while Stephanie Hachem is the associate producer.

The second film explores the origins of Elsa’s magical powers and her connection to the Enchanted Forest. Elsa discovers that she is the long-awaited fifth spirit. Anna, meanwhile, discovers that their grandfather, King Runeard, built a dam under the guise of helping the Northuldra, intending instead to weaken their people. She ultimately destroys it. By the end, the sisters take on separate roles in protecting their respective realms. Anna becomes the Queen of Arendelle, and Elsa decides to live in the Enchanted Forest as its protector.

Frozen 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on November 24, 2027.

Disita Sikdar

Disita Sikdar is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Calcutta. A dedicated cinephile, she is known for covering blockbuster films, superhero franchises, pop culture, and major entertainment stories. Her interests also extend to sports, where she enjoys exploring the stories and personalities behind the action.