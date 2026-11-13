Marvel president Kevin Feige has opened up about why Avengers: Doomsday needed to bring back the original X-Men actors. The upcoming film will see many actors from 20th Century Fox’s original trilogy reprise their roles. After working on the original films and shepherding the MCU, Feige said that the crossover “just felt right” in a new interview.

Speaking with Empire, Feige remarked on how the film feels like the fulfillment of an old dream. “You see interviews of Hugh Jackman 15, 20 years ago saying, ‘People say it’s impossible, but maybe someday the X-Men and the Avengers can all get together,’” Feige said. “It just felt right. It just felt like the fun way to culminate a quarter-century of storytelling.”

Avengers: Doomsday brings 25 years of Marvel storytelling full circle

The first X-Men film was released in 2000, before Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man and almost a decade before the MCU existed. Feige was an associate producer on the original X-Men and has long wanted to see them interact with Earth’s mightiest heroes. Avengers: Doomsday marks the first time that the titular heroes will interact with the Fantastic Four and X-Men in the same film. The seeds of this idea were first planted in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which brought the titular characters into the MCU.

The upcoming film will see actors like the late Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn reprise their X-Men roles. Channing Tatum’s Gambit will also join them, marking his first interaction with the leading X-Men on screen. Most recently, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were added to Doomsday’s screenwriting credits, with fans speculating it signals their cameos in the film. Reynolds has since commented on the news with his signature humor, further teasing fans.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18, 2026. Marvel Studios will release a new X-Men reboot in 2028, featuring newer and younger actors taking over the iconic roles.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.com.

Rahul Majumdar

Rahul Majumdar is an Entertainment Writer for Evolve Media, covering film, TV, and video games. A pop culture writer since 2017, he specializes in covering the gaming and film industries, with a keen interest in superhero franchises. When not pondering cinematic universes, he enjoys tinkering with his PC to push his favorite video games to maximum visual fidelity. Rahul holds a bachelor's degree in filmmaking from Whistling Woods International.