Canadian singer Avril Lavigne surprised fans by announcing that she has welcomed her first child. The musician shared a series of photos on social media, giving fans their first glimpse of her newborn daughter.

Lavigne shared the news on social media on Friday, posting three black-and-white pictures. The first shows the newborn’s tiny hand holding the hands of both parents. Another captures the singer gently cradling her baby girl. The third features three pairs of checkered Vans shoes arranged on a skateboard, including a tiny pair for the newest member of the family.

“Our Mini F—ing Princess has arrived,” the 42-year-old musician wrote in the caption, referencing lyrics from her hit 2007 single “Girlfriend.”

Fans filled the comments section congratulating the Canadian singer for becoming a mother, with many expressing surprise at the unexpected announcement. It also marked her first Instagram post in more than a year, as she had not shared any personal updates during this period.

Avril Lavigne has kept fans curious about her personal life over the years

Lavigne has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye, and her latest announcement follows that approach. She had not previously shared news of her pregnancy, while the identity of her partner remains unknown to fans.

The pop-punk icon’s last publicly known relationship was with rapper Tyga in 2023. Before that, she was engaged to musician Mod Sun. The pair called off their engagement in February 2023.

Lavigne also disabled comments on the Instagram post, which amassed over 1 million likes within just two hours. The announcement came as a surprise to fans, particularly since she had not shared any personal updates on the platform in over a year.

One fan, @cecilimat, commented in Portuguese on X (translated into English), “Dude, you disappear every time and come back with a surprise … I’m in shock, we have a little rocker in the making, my God.”

Lavigne, a Billboard Hot 100-topping artist, has not yet shared her daughter’s name or exact birth date.

Manoj Chekkilla

Manoj Chekkilla is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covering film, television, and video games. With over four years of experience across the entertainment and gaming industries, he is known for covering breaking entertainment news, fan reactions, and industry trends. Manoj is particularly interested in stories that explore the intersection of pop culture and entertainment. When he’s not writing, he enjoys watching movies, discovering new series, and playing games.