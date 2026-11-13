Robert Pattinson is in the running to play James Bond for Amazon MGM Studios. Pattinson’s involvement reveals Hollywood’s new strategy for handling famous characters in major franchises.

Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O’Connor are the five finalists to play 007. Pattinson and Hoult were brought in late for the screen tests. According to Puck’s Matt Belloni, Pattinson’s deal is the most lucrative of the finalists. Plus, he only has a three-movie commitment compared to the four-picture deal O’Connor and Lowden signed.

Pattinson’s inclusion is a changing of the guard for franchise movie-making. If Pattinson wins the role, the days of studios taking a chance on relatively unknown actors to headline franchises might be over.

Franchise reliance on star power has tipped the scales in Hollywood

The James Bond franchise typically casts unknown to relatively unknown actors as the world’s most famous spy. The idea is the actor playing Bond shouldn’t have baggage or previous relationships with audiences. Bond is bigger than the actor. For example, Daniel Craig was a respected British character actor when the Broccoli family cast him to play Bond. Pierce Brosnan is the only other relevant example of an actor with some built-in star power.

Pattinson would undoubtedly be the biggest star to play Bond. He broke out as a teen heartthrob in Twilight, became a respected actor in his 20s and early 30s, and shot back to the A-list as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. A mansion couldn’t fit the amount of baggage Pattinson brings to the role.

20 years ago, Christopher Nolan could get away with casting a rising star like Christian Bale as Batman. 15 years ago, Marvel could cast Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans as Thor and Captain America, with the idea being that the characters would transform them into stars.

We’re in a different age of Hollywood, one where established stars make the characters big and not the other way around. Look at Pattinson, a star who joined the Batman franchise. Instead of finding an unknown to play Doctor Doom, Marvel casts its biggest actor, Robert Downey Jr. Scarlett Johansson headlined a Jurassic Park entry and an Exorcist movie.

When you break down why Amazon MGM Studios might want Pattinson to play Bond, it makes sense. It’s Amazon’s first Bond movie with complete creative control. With a blockbuster budget and mounting pressure to elevate the franchise, Amazon can’t afford to start with a misfire. That’s why the studio hired Denis Villeneuve to direct.

While Villeneuve should be able to deliver a successful Bond movie regardless of who plays 007, having Pattinson in the starring role is an extra layer of insurance for Amazon. Pattinson is an A-list star who audiences will come to see in theaters. There are still risks to casting Pattinson, but he’s the safest choice for Amazon.

I like Pattinson, so I’m totally fine with him playing Bond. Like Hollywood, maybe I’ve just grown accustomed to stars grabbing the biggest franchise roles studios have to offer.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo is a talented content creator with over a decade of experience covering pop culture, sports, and entertainment. Dan specializes in newswriting and profiles. He has interviewed some of the top stars in Hollywood, including Tom Hiddleston, Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, and more. Dan holds a bachelor's degree from Marist University.