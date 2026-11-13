David Walliams is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police over multiple allegations of non-recent serious sexual offenses. The comedian and children’s author is facing renewed scrutiny following reports of alleged misconduct involving several women. He has denied committing any criminal offense.

According to Deadline, the latest complaints are separate from allegations that The Guardian and ITV News previously reported. Police are investigating the new claims and reviewing the earlier reports to determine whether they contain evidence of further offenses.

What we know about the allegations and the Metropolitan Police investigation

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that it had received several allegations involving a man in his 50s. The force said specialist officers were supporting those who had come forward. It also clarified that the new complaints were separate from the earlier reports.

Detective Superintendent Mike Cagney, who is leading the investigation, encouraged potential victims to contact the police. He said, “We would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offense to come forward and speak to us, no matter when it happened.”

He further acknowledged that reporting such incidents could be difficult. The detective added, “We know reporting allegations of this nature can be daunting, but specialist officers are on hand to provide support, answer questions and guide you through the process.”

The investigation follows a three-year joint inquiry by The Guardian and ITV News, published on November 10. Multiple women accused Walliams of using his celebrity status to pursue teenagers and young women. Two women said they first met him when they were 15, while one alleged that he sexually assaulted her.

Walliams rejected the accusations in a letter to the publications. He stated, “I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law.” He also acknowledged that some women he had casual relationships with in the past might have felt hurt by his behavior. Walliams added, “Looking back, I realise that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with.”

The allegations have also affected his career. HarperCollins ended its publishing deal with him in December 2025 after investigating claims of inappropriate behavior towards female employees. More recently, his literary agency, Independent Talent Group, dropped him.

The Metropolitan Police continue to investigate the allegations, but they have not charged Walliams with any offense.

Isha Sharma

Isha Sharma is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covering movies, television, and streaming content. She has worked in digital journalism since 2024, covering entertainment news, celebrity updates, casting announcements, streaming releases, and industry trends. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies-TC (GGSIPU).