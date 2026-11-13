Victorian Psycho director Zachary Wigon spoke with ComingSoon’s Tyler Treese about the bloody horror movie. Wigon discussed its wild scenes, Maika Monroe coming on board after Margaret Qualley was originally cast, and more. The film is out in theaters nationwide starting today.

“Set in Victorian England, eccentric governess Winifred Notty takes a position at a remote gothic manor. As strange occurrences plague the house, the staff and the family, suspicion stirs that Winifred is not what she seems,” says the official synopsis.

Tyler Treese: When we see Winifred in the film, Maika just seems perfect for the role. She wasn’t originally cast, so I was wondering if any changes were made to suit her as an actress, or did it just work out with the change?

Zachary Wigon: I was so fortunate that Maika came on board the film. No, I mean, what we shot was always the script for the film, and I was very fortunate that Maika wanted to come on board.

She was able to blend two really distinctive, unique performance attributes that are very, very different, that I haven’t really seen an actor do before, where she was able to be, on one hand, sort of opaque and withdrawn in the way that she is at times in her screen persona, which helps you lean in and makes you want to know what this serial killer is thinking.

But at the same time, she’s also able to be big and expressionistic. We talked a lot about Jack Nicholson’s performance in The Shining as a reference point, also Christian Bale in American Psycho. But for her to be able to be both kind of withdrawn and expressionistic simultaneously, it almost sounds like it should be impossible, and yet she pulled it off.

So yeah, I was really thrilled by the work that she did.

This film has one of the more shocking deaths I’ve seen in a horror movie in recent memory, and there’s a real dry line of narration after it occurs. Was there any hesitation to have Winifred commit one of those truly unthinkable acts?

Zachary Wigon: No. No, that was in the novel, and it was one of those moments that, without giving anything away, the scene that you’re referring to was the moment where any lingering question halfway through the read of whether or not I was going to make the movie was swept aside in that scene, and I said to myself, “I have to make this.”

I loved learning about pineapple mania, where all these families would import pineapples to show off their wealth. It’s just incredible stuff. Was that from the book, or how did you figure that out and incorporate it?

Zachary Wigon: It’s funny. That came to me by way of our wonderful production designer, Jeremy Reed, who knew this fact about Victorian life, and then I conferred with our historical advisor about it.

But yeah, Jeremy was the one who kind of filled me in on that, and at a certain point, it started to, in early prep, work its way into the script and became eventually a running motif throughout.

Thanks to Zachary Wigon for taking the time to talk about Victorian Psycho.