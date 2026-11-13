(Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox)

Johnny Depp is one of the world’s most iconic actors, and has appeared in a number of high-profile films over the course of his career.

Depp has starred in everything from serious dramas to sillier and more eccentric films. His latest film, Ebenezer, sees him taking on Scrooge in yet another retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, this time from X director Ti West.

Ahead of Ebenezer’s release this weekend, we’re taking a look at some of Depp’s greatest roles, ranging across the years.

5) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Depp is at his best when he is playing truly erratic and wacky characters. There is perhaps none wackier and more erratic than Sweeney Todd, the alias used by Benjamin Barker in the movie. Based on the 1979 musical by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler (itself based on the 1970 play by Christopher Bond), Sweeney Todd tells the story of Barker, a man wrongfully exiled to Australia from London by a corrupt judge who coveted his wife.

Now back in London in the mid-1800s, Barker takes on the name Sweeney Todd, and begins looking to get revenge. While Depp’s performance here is extremely dark, he plays Todd with a level of care and respect. The film’s practical sets and effects, and its star-studded cast, also help elevate some of its more “corny” moments as a live-action musical.

4) Ed Wood

Depp and director Tim Burton have a long history of working together, with many of the movies on this list featuring collaborations between the two. 1994’s Ed Wood, the second time they’d come together for a film, represents one of the most unique. The movie follows the story of aspiring writer and director Ed Wood, considered by some to be the worst director of all time, and who is struggling to break into the world of Hollywood in the 1950s.

While the real-life Wood is known for his work in the exploitation genres, Burton’s movie treats the director with a level of care that is surprising. The way Depp plays Wood, as a man with an extremely sunny disposition just looking to break into the industry that he loves, makes Ed Wood a surprisingly endearing film. It treats its subject matter as less of a joke and more so as someone to admire, who took pride in all he did no matter how others viewed it.

3) Edward Scissorhands

Depp and Burton’s first collaboration is probably one of their most iconic films together, and for good reason. 1990’s Edward Scissorhands tells the story of… well, a man with scissors for hands. The fantasy movie follows a young man named Eddie, a humanoid artificial creation with blades for hands, who ends up falling in love with a girl after being taken in by a suburban family.

Edward Scissorhands is a great example for those looking to see Burton’s extreme style in all its glory. The movie’s elaborate, gothic-inspired sets and fairytale look only serve to amplify what many consider to be Depp’s best performance. Since Eddie barely speaks in the movie, Depp has to do a lot to convey emotion and life without talking, and does so in a stirring way, making you feel every emotion right alongside him.

2) Pirates of the Caribbean

We’re cheating a bit here and will include the entirety of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but you can take your pick of which movie you prefer. Based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name, Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow has become almost as famous as the actor himself, and will likely be remembered as his most iconic and memorable role of his career.

While there isn’t as much “serious” acting to be had in the Pirates films as there might be in Ed Wood or something else, Depp still loses himself in the role in a special way. He completely embodies the role of Sparrow anytime the character appears, and is the perfect foil to many of the film’s more serious pirate characters.

1) Donnie Brasco

Depp is, by and large, known for his more “quirky” or “out there” roles. 1997’s Donnie Brasco is anything but that. The crime drama follows the story of Joseph D. Pistone, an undercover FBI agent who is tasked with infiltrating the Bonanno crime family in New York City in the 1970s. In order to do so, Depp’s Pistone plays the role of Donnie Brasco, a jewel thief who gets closer to an aging Mafia hitman.

When Depp took on the role in the 1990s, it came as a bit of a surprise for many. Depp had just been coming off of some of his more eccentric roles, and many wondered if he could play something so serious. Not only did he prove he can, but he helped make the film the masterclass in tension that it is. Watching Depp’s Pistone struggle with his dual lives, as well as his chemistry with Al Pacino in the movie, makes Donnie Brasco one of his greatest performances ever, if not the best.

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