(Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Pete Davidson‘s latest movie has sparked mixed reactions among viewers online. While some moviegoers found the heist movie entertaining, others criticized its creative choices and Davidson’s performance.

Viewers have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts on Davidson’s performance in How to Rob a Bank. For instance, MurderGiraffe19 wrote, “I had a lot of fun with it. Pete Davidson being the most sympathetic character is wild, but I think he sold it well.” While Bancas added, “Really? Pete Davidson being in a movie is a sure sign it will be bad.”

Another commenter, Steamedcarpet, wrote, “Pete Davidson was fine, but this role made me realize he should always be cast as someone’s friend/cousin who at some point will need to wear a wire. He just has that look of someone’s sketchy cousin.”

Additionally, KingOfAwesometonia compared the movie to Mathieu Turi’s Watch Dogs and wrote, “Reminded me of the Watch Dogs style of internet culture that I’m not sure exists. I wanted to like it more, but while the performances are fine, I thought all the characters were just there. I mean, when Pete Davidson gives his fake name at the checkpoint, I realized I didn’t remember his actual character’s name anyway.”

How to Rob a Bank blends crime, comedy, and high-stakes drama

How to Rob a Bank is directed by David Leitch, known for Bullet Train and The Fall Guy. It is written by Mark Bianculli. It follows a group of tech-savvy criminals who broadcast their bank heists on social media. As their daring robberies attract online attention, the crew finds itself pursued by a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer.

Alongside Davidson, the movie also stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, and John C. Reilly. Leitch also produced the film alongside Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, and Kelly McCormick.

How to Rob a Bank is currently running in theaters.

The post Pete Davidson’s How to Rob a Bank Performance Is Incredibly Divisive Among Fans, Here’s Why appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.