Photo Credit: New Line Cinema

Jason Voorhees will return in a new Friday the 13th movie. The franchise is returning to its roots for its 13th movie by channeling the spirit of the original entries. Honoring the past instead is a wise decision that will pay off.

The next Friday the 13th movie will hit theaters in 2027. Steve Miner, who directed Friday the 13th Part 2 and Friday the 13th Part III, will helm the next movie from a screenplay by David Fliegel. The independent movie will be financed and produced by the Barsamian family through their company, Horror, Inc.

It’s a change of pace for the new Friday the 13th movie, which some feel lost its way with its later entries. This next entry looks like a return to form, as the franchise remembers what made Jason Voorhees scary in the first place.

New Friday the 13th movie returns to the horror elements that made Jason Voorhees an icon

In the first Friday the 13th movie, Jason Voorhees is not the primary villain. His mother, Pamela Voorhees, is the killer who wreaks havoc on teenagers at Camp Crystal Lake. It was a gritty slasher grounded in reality.

Under Miner’s direction, Jason Voorhees grabbed the machete in Friday the 13th Part 2 and put on the iconic hockey mask in Friday the 13th Part III. In these movies, Jason felt like a villain who could be defeated. Was he still powerful? Absolutely. Jason’s sheer strength and his affinity for violence made him one of cinema’s most devastating killers. However, audiences still felt that the heroes could kill and defeat Jason.

Creatively, the Friday the 13th franchise took a drastic turn with Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. In this movie, lightning bolts resurrect Jason from the dead. From that moment forward, Jason was no longer human. I’m willing to suspend my disbelief when the villain somehow survives at the end to preserve him for the sequel. However, Jason was now an immortal being with superhuman strength. He would not die, no matter how many times people tried to kill him.

The idea of a grounded slasher went out the door after Jason Lives. The franchise became a parody of itself. In future installments, Jason takes a trip to New York City, winds up in hell, wakes up in outer space, and fights Freddy Krueger. That’s a long way from summer camp.

Thankfully, Miner and the Barsamian family are restoring what made the early movies great. They were rooted in reality and generated real suspense. In theory, is it fun to see Jason fight Freddy? Yes, but it feels more like a video game than a movie.

More importantly, the early films relied on practical kills, which the new movie promises to incorporate. The later movies rely heavily on CGI, so returning to practical effects is the right decision.

Friday the 13th went off the rails for a long time. Peacock’s Crystal Lake proved audiences want to return to the old ways of making these stories. It looks like the 13th entry will get this franchise back on track.

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