(Image Credit: Marvel Studios)

A post-credits scene in the VisionQuest finale offers the perfect setup for the Young Avengers in the MCU. Showrunner Terry Matalas had previous stated he would like to oversee the cinematic introduction of the team of young heroes. However, it seems he may have already foreshadowed this project. Either that, or someone else at Marvel beat him to it ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios has been laying the groundwork for a Young Avengers team since the beginning of MCU Phase Four. Shows like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and WandaVision have directly adapted several young heroes from the comics. The films have been less direct in this, beyond Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania establishing Cassie Lang as an aspiring superhero. Unfortunately, apart from Kamala Khan meeting Kate Bishop in The Marvels, nothing has suggested these characters teaming up.

However, the VisionQuest finale takes several steps in setting up the Young Avengers of the comics in the MCU. It reunites Billy and Tommy Maximoff from WandaVision, after their souls take over the bodies of two young men who should have died. The episode ends with Tommy wondering if there’s a chance their mother, Scarlet Witch, survived as well.

(Image Credit: Marvel Studios)

The answer comes in a post-credits scene, in which Wanda Maximoff is confirmed to be alive. Unfortunately, it’s thanks to the intervention of Doctor Doom. The brief scene ends with an eldritch green light washing over Wanda, as Doom declares “Your powers will be mine.”

This post-credit scene obviously sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday. It also reveals something of Doctor Doom’s plans and the sheer scope of the power required. However, the scene also resonates with fans of the Young Avengers. This is because these circumstances recall a storyline from the comics not yet adapted for the MCU.

How Doctor Doom and Scarlet Witch set up the MCU Young Avengers

(Image Credit: Marvel / Adam Kubert)

Doctor Doom and Scarlet Witch once partnered during the 2010 Marvel Comics’ event Avengers: The Children’s Crusade. Despite the title, the miniseries was largely focused upon the Young Avengers. Specifically, it centered upon the heroes known as Wiccan and Speed. The two Young Avengers were introduced separately, but later confirmed as long-lost twin brothers.

The Young Avengers helped Wiccan and Speed to search for Scarlet Witch, who had gone into hiding after depowering most of the Mutants on Earth. The twin heroes believed the former Avenger might be their mother and they were reincarnations of the sons she made with her magic. Ultimately, they did find Wanda, but she had amnesia and was in the care of Doctor Doom.

(Image Credit: Marvel / Jim Cheung)

Doom claimed that he had once worked with Wanda to try and tap the Life Force to resurrect her children. This resulted in both a boost to Wanda’s powers and her mind becoming unstable. Doom discovered her later and tried to nurse her back to health, falling in love with her in the process. However, Doom’s efforts to free Scarlet Witch once her memory was restored resulted in the Life Force bonding to him and Doom going mad with power as well.

Avengers: The Children’s Crusade cannot be directly translated into the MCU. However, the events of VisionQuest have created variants of Speed and Wiccan that could start searching for their mother in the same way. With Scarlet Witch now in Doom’s power, this could set up the formation of the Young Avengers from all the young heroes taking part in Avengers: Doomsday, or the aftermath in Avengers: Secret Wars.

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