Photo Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Early reactions to Disney‘s latest animated feature Hexed are in. The film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on November 12. While reviews are largely positive, not everyone was impressed.

The movie earned praise for its visual style and mother-daughter dynamic. @DrewTailored highlighted its emotional core, writing, “There is a lovely, unexpected emotional center to Hexed.” The viewer also praised the art style for enhancing the story. Meanwhile, @JuniorFett called it “the weird, whimsical, witchy story I never knew I needed.” They also praised Henry Winkler and Walton Goggins’ voice performances.

However, the response hasn’t been entirely positive, with some viewers feeling the film’s runtime drags. @dunerfors compared the style to Wildwood and K-Pop: Demon Hunters and said the movie is “missing the heart and emotions. I’m an adult so I was bored, it feels so long,” the critic wrote.

Disney’s Hexed brings together a colorful cast of characters and magical adventures

Co-directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, Hexed follows an unconventional teenager named Billie Doe, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. After getting expelled from school, Billie discovers she possesses magical abilities. These newfound powers pull her and her cautious mother, Alice (voiced by Rashida Jones), out of suburbia and into Hexe, a hidden realm of witches. Together, the pair investigates deep family secrets tied to this magical world.

The supporting cast includes Walton Goggins as Beef Roger Crummchuk, a magical three-eyed cat, Henry Winkler as Nigel, and Jodie Foster as Queen Celeste. Dan Stevens, Jodi Benson, Tracey Ullman, and Stephen Fry.

Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller co-wrote the screenplay. Roy Conli and Yvett Merino served as producers for Walt Disney Animation Studios. Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the PG-rated film hits theaters on November 25, 2026.

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