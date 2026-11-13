(Photo Credit: NetEase Games)

Doomsday appears inevitable in the latest Marvel trailer featuring an iconic X-Men hero. The trailer also teases the arrival of a classic Marvel supervillain.

The new trailer for Marvel Rivals Season 11 shows Nightcrawler trying to protect civilians as Incursions threaten the city. The brief clip also teases the arrival of the comic book villain Dracula. The trailer hints that he could eventually join the free-to-play hero shooter as a playable character.

Check out the Marvel Rivals Season 11 Doomsday trailer below:

What happens in the Marvel Rivals Doomsday trailer?

The Marvel Rivals Doomsday trailer appears to draw inspiration from the multiversal threat expected in the upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday. The video begins in New York City, where everything seems normal. However, things quickly spiral out of control when the worlds of New York and Nueva York begin to collide because of Incursions.

Nightcrawler tries to save the civilians, but his efforts appear insufficient. The X-Men hero eventually gets hit by an airplane as he witnesses the destruction. Before the trailer ends, the game also teases Dracula, the supervillain known as the Lord of Darkness. He is shown inside a hibernation chamber, opening his glowing red eyes as the clip cuts to black without revealing Season 11’s launch date.

Dracula will be the 56th playable character in the game since its original launch. He will join the already existing heroes and villains of the hero shooter, including Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Cat, Emma Frost, Gorr the God Butcher, Magneto, Hulk, Iron Man, and more. Nightcrawler, meanwhile, joins the roster as a Strategist.

Additionally, two Doctor Dooms are also seen in the trailer’s promotional poster. However, NetEase has yet to officially confirm Doctor Doom’s arrival in Marvel Rivals. The trailer may also be hinting at the multiversal conflict in Avengers: Doomsday, which is expected to feature multiple universes colliding. The film will have Doctor Doom as the primary antagonist. He will go against beloved characters, including the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four members.

Marvel Rivals Season 11 Doomsday update is now available across all supported platforms.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.com.

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