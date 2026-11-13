Credits: Blue Harbor Entertainment

Kevin Spacey is set to appear in a new conspiracy thriller that explores a global pandemic and the hidden forces allegedly operating behind the scenes. The movie has drawn attention for its unusual promotional tagline, which hints at a story built around secrecy, manipulation, and distrust.

According to Variety, The Awakening, a British conspiracy thriller featuring Spacey in a supporting role, will arrive on digital and cable platforms in the United States on November 24, 2026. Its tagline reads, “The Film They Don’t Want You to See,” setting a provocative tone for the movie’s release.

The Awakening premiered at the Matera Film Festival in Italy on November 10, ahead of its U.K. premiere at Pinewood Studios on November 13 this year. Moreover, a U.K. release is planned after the U.S. launch, with additional international dates still to be announced.

What is Kevin Spacey’s The Awakening movie about?

Set during the global pandemic, The Awakening follows former Army officer Jason Reynolds, whose parents have disappeared. He joins forces with Rebecca Reynolds to investigate their disappearance and uncover a conspiracy involving a secret organization known as The Order. As they discover how far the group’s influence extends into positions of global power, the pair become targets of its enforcers and race to expose its activities.

In the movie, Justin Tinto portrays Jason while Alice Eve plays Rebecca. The cast also includes Eddie Hall, Peter Stormare, Steven Berkoff, Matt Hookings, and Daniel O’Reilly. It is directed by Matt Routledge from a screenplay written by Tinto, Routledge, and Hookings.

Tinto developed and independently financed the project, which took five years. In an official press release, the filmmaker said, “I wanted to make a film that entertains people but also makes them think. A story that challenges what we accept as truth, who we trust, and how easily the world around us can be manipulated.”

Hookings and Tim Kent serve as the producers of the movie. As the movie prepares to arrive on home screens, a sequel, The Awakening 2, is already in development.

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