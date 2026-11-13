Photo Credit: Buena Vista Pictures

Following Irma P. Hall‘s passing, Tom Hanks shared a heartfelt tribute to his co-star. The duo appeared in a 2004 movie, The Ladykillers, directed by Joel and Ethan Coen.

After receiving the news, Hanks took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Irma P. Hall was a sheer joy…May her memory be eternal… -Hanks.” Hall portrayed the elderly widow Marva Munson in The Ladykillers. Receiving significant praise for her work, the late actor clinched the Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Hall’s family confirmed her death. She was 91 years old at the time of her demise. The statement read, “It is with profound sadness that the family of [Celebrity, Irma P Hall] announces their passing on 11-10-2026. Irma P. Hall was a beloved actress, author, poet, educator, and public speaker whose contributions touched countless lives throughout her remarkable career. Her legacy of talent, dedication, and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Irma P. Hall’s legacy extends far beyond The Ladykillers

In the 1970s, director Raymond St. Jacques noticed Irma P. Hall’s acting potential. He gave her an opportunity to work in the 1973 film Book of Numbers. This marked the beginning of her acting career. After her debut, she began receiving offers for minor roles in television shows and movies. Alongside that, she also continued her journey as a stage actor. She even co-founded Dallas Minority Repertory Theater.

Over time, she was featured in several well-known projects and spent many years working in the acting industry. She worked in popular projects including A Family Thing, Soul Food, Steps of Faith, Buddy, Meet the Browns, A Lesson Before Dying, Collateral, Something to Sing About, The Golden Voices, Jerico, A Heart That Forgives, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, Nothing to Lose, Steel, and others.

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